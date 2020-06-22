On June 15, 2020 we lost the greatest man in our lives. George Seward Kennington died in his sleep due to complications from congestive heart failure at his home in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born May 16, 1956 at Hill Air Force base in Clearfield, Utah to Eugene and Colleen Kennington.

He met his sweetheart Kathleen in 1984 and was married for 36 years, had two beautiful children together and later divorced.

George worked as head of the maintenance department for Brigham City Hospital for 18 years.

While living in Alaska, George became an avid sportsman. Whether fishing for trout or hunting big game he would insist that we make it as difficult on ourselves as to give our quarry the greatest advantage. He loved photography, rock hounding, foraging and had an incredible collection of stones and gems from across the nation and world.

He was highly skilled in carpentry, lapidary, crafting, mechanics and was a jack of all trades.

He will surely be missed by everyone whom he had met from the major impact he left in all our lives.

George is preceded in death by his mother Colleen and his father Eugene. He is survived by his sister Kaylene (John), daughter Aimee (Justin) and sons Joel (Amber), Cory, and Ian (Sierra), eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

