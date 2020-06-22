Just 23 new cases in BRHD; 444 statewide

LOGAN – There are a number of ways to portray the growth of COVID-19 cases in Utah.

A dramatic one is the “7-day average” published by the Utah Department of Health. The past seven days there have been an average of 471 new positives each day (that is the highest average in Utah during more than three months of the pandemic).

The 444 new cases in the UDOH Monday report means that on 12 of the last 13 days there have been more than 300 new cases.

Lab tests performed during that time increased by 26,374.

The Bear River Health Department’s Monday report of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the district shows just 23 new positives, one of the lowest totals in three weeks. That includes 18 in Cache County, five in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The total district caseload has grown to 1,415 with 1,301 in Cache County, 111 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

The 444 new positive tests reported statewide in Monday’s accounting means the new statewide caseload of 17,906 marks a daily rate increase of 2.5 percent from yesterday.

Including 2,917 tests administered yesterday, 299,312 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.0 percent of the total tested.

There have been 158 COVID deaths, the same as yesterday.

There are 9,863 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With eight more hospitalizations since yesterday, 171 positive COVID-19 cases are now in the hospital.

The most recent Idaho report shows 4,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 89 deaths. The Franklin County caseload grew to 17 positives while there are none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.