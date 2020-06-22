Local company on Fast Track for COVID-19 treatment

Frontier Scientific in Logan is making a compound to treat coronavirus.

LOGAN – Frontier Scientific, located in Logan and a Texas pharmaceutical development company, Renibus Therapeutics, announced their collaboration on a therapeutic drug for COVID-19.

Frontier Scientific identified and developed multiple synthetic processes to an active pharmaceutical ingredient for an investigational drug entering a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of COVID-19. The treatment developed is for patients who are at high risk of deteriorating health due to age or conditions such as kidney or cardiovascular disease.

The compound they developed, RBT-9, has been awarded Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has demonstrated both antiviral and immune-modulating activities in preclinical studies.

Dustin Cefelo PhD, VP of Porphyrin Chemical at Frontier Scientific, said they’ve been manufacturing the compound for almost 30-years for research purposes. And with the current global pandemic, their research may be a breakthrough for treating the coronavirus. The compound is currently going through clinical trials.

“We are very excited to see the results of the trials,” he said. “If it works as expected, if could help a lot of people.”

The results of the clinical trials should be coming out in the next three to four weeks. But, all of the animal studies show the compound should work.

“We will see in the coming weeks if the compound works as expected,” Cefelo said. ”The compound works by reducing the ability of the virus to replicate while reducing the runaway inflammation seen with COVID patients and it should also protect the lungs, heart, kidneys, etc. from damage.”

Initially, the compound was developed to protect vital organs of compromised patients going into surgery.

”With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, Renibus scientists moved quickly to plan and initiate a clinical trial of RBT-9 in COVID-19 patients,” Cefelo said. “They chose Frontier Scientific to develop a scalable process with robust chemical techniques allowing RBT-9 to be produced under the strict government approved process.”

Frontier Scientific’s FDA-approved system assures proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes and facilities for use in human clinical trials.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Frontier Scientific on the manufacturing and supply of RBT-9 for our study,” said Al Guillem, CEO, of Renibus Therapeutics Inc., stated. “Frontier Scientific’s ability to quickly react and support our clinical study efforts during these critical times is a testament to their commitment to deliver superior service and support to their partners.”

Renibus Therapeutics, Inc and Frontier Scientific specializes in research and development, custom synthesis, process development, scale-up, and quality manufacturing of specialized compounds and fine chemicals.

Their skilled chemists have developed compounds for use in drug discovery, FDA approved medical devices, and in chemical and life sciences research. It has been their philosophy for over 40 years that innovative solutions and accountability to their clients are key components of successful custom research.