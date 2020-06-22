Logan man sentenced to jail for threatening family member with a gun leading to SWAT standoff

Booking photo for Bryce D. Hellstern (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Logan man who confessed to threatening a family member with a gun and causing a standoff with law enforcement has been sentenced. Bryce D. Hellstern apologized to his family and police, while being ordered to remain in jail for 45 more days.

Hellstern was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, participating in the virtual hearing by web conference. He previously pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, amended to a third-degree felony.

On April 1, police officers and SWAT teams were called to a Logan home near 1550 N. 1600 E. after Hellstern pointed a gun at his brother and threatened to shoot him. He then barricaded himself in a backyard shed and threatened to take his own life.

About seven hours later, Helltern was safely taken into custody without incident. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and later arrested.

During Monday’s sentencing, public defender Joseph Saxton told the court, Hellstern had been coping with some issues in his life at the time of the April incident. He explained, his client had been receiving treatment since then trying to deal with them.

Hellstern spoke only briefly. He said he wished to apologize to his family and to the law enforcement personal who were involved in the April standoff.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told Hellstern, she had noticed measurable improvements to his behavior as he received treatment. She added though that he still had more changes to make.

Hellstern was ordered to serve 150 days in jail but given credit for the 105 days he had already served. He was also prohibited from using drugs or alcohol, and ordered to forfeit the gun that he had threatened his brother with.

