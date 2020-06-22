June 2, 1929 June 2, 1929

Mary Lois Bloxham, 91, of Downey, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home on June 20, 2020.

Mary Lois was born June 2, 1929 in Malad, Idaho to Fredrick Eugene “Bud” and Mary Rose Jones. She was the second of four children.

She met the love of her life, Von “Swede” Bloxham, in June 1946 at a dance in Malad, Idaho. They were married in the family home August 21, 1948 and were sealed in the Logan Temple May 4, 1964. They were married almost 72 years and were blessed with nine children. All of which brought their own love and stole her heart.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The gospel was always a major part of her life and she used it as a guide for raising her family. She served in many callings and was the greatest example of service which she instilled in her children. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and taught her children about truths and serving their fellowman. There was never a person that entered her home that left hungry.

She was a talented seamstress and was taught by her mother-in-law. She always said she was grateful for her encouraging her because after seven girls, she used that talent regularly. She made many dress not only for her girls but also the granddaughters, great granddaughters, and others. Each grandchild was given a dress she made that they treasure. She was kind, caring and loved all her children and grandchildren. Each one thought they were the “favorite”.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Von G. “Swede” Bloxham), her parents, a brother (Fay Jones), and a great-grandson (Stetson Petersen).

She is survived by her nine children, Brenda (Steven) Hunt, DeVon “Butch” (Denise) Bloxham, Mary Jean (Gary) Buhl, Pamela (John) Moceika, Helen (Dave) Lusk, Betty (John) Burton, Connie (Brad) Petersen, Lois (Kevin) Post, and David (Cami) Bloxham, 39 grandchildren, and 91 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, one brother (DeLon “Lonnie” Jones), one sister (Sharon Jones), and one brother-in-law (Merl Bloxham). These are some of her greatest joys.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00am in the Downey City Cemetery. A family gathering will take place from 9:30 – 10:30am in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North in Malad, Idaho.

The family would like to thank Hospice and Encompass Health for their kind and tender care of our dear mother.

Mom, We love you so much!

