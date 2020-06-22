North Logan man pleads guilty to child abuse and domestic violence

Booking photo for Richard S. Martinez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 39-year-old North Logan man has confessed to child abuse and domestic violence. Richard S. Martinez accepted a plea deal that could keep him from going to prison.

Martinez participated in a virtual court hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse, one amended to a third-degree felony and the other modified to a class A misdemeanor. He also admitted to one count of domestic violence assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On November 2, 2018, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the North Park Police Department, served a search warrant to a North Logan home near 2200 North 700 East.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident. The victim was removed from the home by agents with the Division of Child and Family Services. The extent of her injuries were not disclosed.

During Monday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said Martinez recklessly inflicted serious bodily injury on the victim multiple times. The defendant also pushed a woman’s head into a wall, resulting in the assault charge.

Defense attorney Kevin Vander Werff explained that as part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped two remaining charges against Martinez. They also agreed to ask the court to sentence the defendant to one year in jail and probation, instead of prison time.

Martinez is out of jail after posting $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced August 3.

