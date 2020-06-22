Sharon Elaine Schofield Mercer

Sharon Elaine Mercer (Schofield) 64, Preston, Idaho, earned her angel wings unexpectedly on June 20, 2020.

She was born January 15, 1956 in Hermiston, Oregon to Daniel Gilbert Schofield and Wanda Blanche Schofield (Hathaway).

She is survived by her father, Daniel (Glenda) Schofield of Pocatello, Idaho; one brother, Roger Schofield of Albany, Oregon; and three sisters, Susan (Kent) Mahler of Gleneden Beach, Oregon; Marilyn (Nick) Sanchez of Franklin, Idaho; and Terri Mittelstedt of Pocatello, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Wanda Schofield; one sister, Carolyn (Peter Sr.) Davis; and one brother, Gordon Schofield.

She married Ebenezer Joseph William Mercer on May 8, 1974, in Elko, Nevada, but later divorced February 21, 1985. They had three children, LaWanda (Matthew) Ellsworth of Pocatello, Idaho; Daniel Mercer of Blackfoot, Idaho; and Jennifer Wheeler of Pocatello, Idaho.

She has ten grandchildren, Jordan (Morgan) Amundsen of Pocatello, Idaho; Tyler Amundsen of Phoenix, Arizona; McKenzie Crane of Pocatello, Idaho; Miranda Crane of Pocatello, Idaho; Tristen Amundsen of Spokane, Washington; Jessica Wheeler of Laramie, Wyoming; Madison Ellsworth of Pocatello, Idaho; Jadelyn Wheeler of Pocatello, Idaho; Matthew Ellsworth of Pocatello, Idaho; and Airik Iverson of Blackfoot, Idaho; she also has two great grandchildren, Emma Rose Santos and Aiden Valentine Thorpe, both of Pocatello, Idaho.

She did not get to see her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren very much, but she loved them all dearly and would do anything for them.

I would like to thank Amber Johnson of Preston, Idaho for the love and care that she provided to our mother daily over the last year and a half as her in home caregiver.

Our Mom was the type of person who would give the shirt right off her back for someone in need, even if that meant her doing without.

Dear Momma, may you rest in peace and have a wonderful reunion with Grandma Wanda, Uncle Gordon, Aunt Kay, and Timmy Joe. You will always be a part of us. Until we meet again.

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 5:00pm.

