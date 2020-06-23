Cindy Louise Jensen passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital from a long hard fight with stage 4 cervical cancer.

She was born March 6, 1971 in Tremonton, Utah a daughter of Harvey R. Wood and Iris Lee H. Wood of Fielding, Utah.

She loved sleepovers with grandkids, her early morning coffee drinkers at J.C.’s Diner, camping and being around family, boating, and playing at Flaming Gorge, and her Harley rides.

She was married to Jeffrey Paul Jensen on April 29, 1988, and later divorced. This marriage brought them three beautiful daughters, Jessica (Chase) Clough, Brandee (J.R.) Poulter, Amanda (Travis) Sorensen, and four wonderful grandchildren: Lilly Sorensen, Thad Poulter, Aspen and Rhett Clough.

Surviving are her mother IrisLee Wood, two brothers: Lloyd (Tam) Wood, Jeffrey (Julie) Wood, and two sisters: Dixie Lee Wood, Terry Lynn Wood.

She was preceded in death by her children’s father, Jeffrey Paul Jensen; her father, Harvey R. Wood; brother, Douglas L. Wood; grandparents Ross and Cleo Wood, and Loyal and Lily Hess.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00am at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00pm at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home