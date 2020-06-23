September 22, 1932 – June 20, 2020 (age 87)

Larence Milton Beck, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

Milton was born on September 22, 1932 to Larence Reuben and Beatrice Eudora (Edwards) in Vernal, Utah and grew up in McKinnon, Wyoming.

He graduated from Vernal High School in 1951 and served a mission to California for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1954 to 1956. He was drafted into the army during the Korean War and served from 1956 – 1958 in the 85th infantry regiment while stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged.

Milton took over running of the family ranch in Birch Creek Canyon in 1963 after his father’s passing. He has served as a Daggett County Commissioner and on the Daggett Conservation Board and Farm Service Agency (FSA) Board. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Interstate Canal Company as President, Contracting Officer and Ditch Rider.

Milton loved his family, his community, rodeos and everything country and was loved in return by all who knew him.

Milton is survived by his sister Leah May (Beck) and Myron Benson of Newton, Utah; brother Ronnie Alyn Beck of Green River, Wyoming; sister-in-law Lorraine (Hibler) Beck of Green River, Wyoming; 17 nephews and nieces and numerous great-nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Stephen Larry Beck; sister-in-law, Ruth Beck; niece, Christine Benson; nephew, Alyn Ronnie Beck; and great-nieces, Kacia Marie Peterson and Ivy Renae Beck.

A graveside service will be held at the McKinnon Cemetery in McKinnon, Wyoming on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Cow Country Junior Rodeo, PO Box 174, Manila, UT 84046.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary