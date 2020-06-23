September 21, 1953 – June 15, 2020 (age 66)

Lynn Roberts Gerber passed away on June 15, 2020 after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was born on September 21, 1953 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Illa LaZell Roberts and David John Gerber. He was raised in Montpelier, Idaho where he attended school and worked on the family farm. He enjoyed driving tractor and running the hay baler and swather. He loved to do custom work for other local farmers, and became active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

He graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1972, then went on to serve an LDS mission in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After he returned from his mission, he attended Idaho State University.

While attending college, he met Debra LeAnn Day. They got married on August 15, 1975 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, and were blessed with two daughters, Tanielle and Melissa.

He was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served many positions including Seventies President, Ward Mission Leader, Sunday School President, and Executive Secretary. His favorite calling was home teaching with his partner, Dennis Stone. They faithfully visited their families every month until he could no longer walk without assistance.

He went on to graduate from the College of Technology, Diesel Mechanics and Diesel Electric program. They relocated to Montpelier, Idaho where he worked as a diesel mechanic at Tri-State Implement and Don Wood Tractor. Shortly after, they moved back to Pocatello, Idaho where he was offered a diesel mechanic job at FMC Corporation. He worked for FMC Corporation for 28 years. After the FMC plant closed, he began working at Monsanto Corporation. He retired from Monsanto after 10 years after receiving his diagnosis in 2010.

He is preceded in death by his parents David and Illa Gerber, his brother Richard Gerber, and his father-in-law Norman Day. He is survived by his wife Debra Day Gerber, his daughter’s Tanielle (Shaun) Summerill, Melissa (Michael) Myers, and six grandchildren: Corbin Myers, Abbigail Summerill, Jace Myers, Madilyn Summerill, Isaac Summerill, and Ella Summerill, his sister Linda Gerber, his sister-in-law Joy Gerber, nephew Jeremy Gerber, and his mother-in-law Norma Day Maynes.

He cherished his family. He loved to spend time with them camping, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting – anything outdoors. His favorite memories were vacationing at Lake Powell, building a cabin in Alpine, Wyoming; and traveling to Hawaii, California, Oregon, Alaska, New York, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. A private viewing was held on Friday, June 19, 2020. Interment at the Mountain View Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wilks Funeral Home