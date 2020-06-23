November 2, 1945 – June 17, 2020 (age 74)

Patty Sue Hallock passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the age of 74, one day shy of her 54th wedding anniversary. She was living in Florence, Arizona at the time of her death.

Patty was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on November 2, 1945 to Donald and Pauline Winegart. Patty and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1957. Patty later graduated from Arcadia High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

On June 18, 1966 she married Nicholas Hallock who loved her “to the moon and back.” They had two children and 7 grandchildren.

Patty loved to travel, watch the Sun Devils play anything, and spend time with her friends. She seemed to have friends everywhere. Most of all she loved being grandma and her grandchildren loved Grandma Patty!

She was a great wife, mom, and grandma. We will miss her mud pie and other treats. Our hearts are breaking right now, but we look forward to being with her again someday.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Pauline, and her brother, Donald Winegart, Jr.. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas, her children Todd Hallock and Tammy Hernandez, their spouses Sara Nelson Hallock and Kyle Hernandez, her grandchildren, Emma, Tobin, Grace, Kohen, Henry, Ashlyn, and Samuel, her brother Robert Winegart and his wife Dianne.

In keeping with her generous spirit Patty made the decision to donate her body to Research for Life to hopefully bless the lives of others.

Given the current public health crisis there will not be a funeral.

We ask that you celebrate Patty’s life by making a donation to your favorite charity.