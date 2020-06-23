Preliminary hearing set for North Logan man suspected of threatening to kill woman

Booking photo for Bryan Ash (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 56-year-old North Logan man, charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a woman. Bryan P. Ash has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested earlier this month.

Ash participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with attempted aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and, misdemeanors for criminal mischief, assault and intoxication.

Defense attorney Sam Goble asked for the preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bind Ash over for trial. The hearing was scheduled for July 7.

According to an arrest report, North Park police officers were dispatched to an RV park, late in the evening of June 3. As they arrived, they spotted Ash driving at a high speed through the parking lot. He was wearing only workout shorts and bleeding from his head. He claimed that the alleged victim had kicked him in the face and choked him. Officers reported he had lacerations across his arms, hands, face and head.

The woman told officers how Ash had allegedly started “acting crazy,” prompting her to defend and lock herself inside their trailer. He began screaming and threatening to kill her multiple times. She stated that he then began pouring gasoline all over the outside of the trailer and on the ground, saying he was going to kill her and he wanted to go back to prison.

Ash admitted to officers that he poured gasoline on the RV, claiming that it was his property. He showed them a text message on his phone, claiming the owner of the RV Park had given him permission to stay at the property. In the same conversation were additional messages from him, describing how he was going to kill the woman and go back to prison.

The woman had bruises on her wrists, forearms and neck.

Ash is reportedly from California. He is being held in jail without bail and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

