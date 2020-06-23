Top of Utah Half Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Medals being handed out during the 2019 Top of Utah Half Marathon

LOGAN — Another local event has been called off due to COVID-19. The 2020 Top of Utah Half Marathon was cancelled, amid concerns for participants’ health.

The Top of Utah Runners Race Committee made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on the group’s website and social media pages. The race from Blacksmith Fork Canyon to Zollinger Park in Providence was scheduled to be held August 22.

“Unfortunately, due to the worldwide COVID19 pandemic, the 2020 Top of Utah Half Marathon has been canceled,” a statement said. “This difficult decision was made with the safety of our runners and volunteers as the top priority.”

This year’s race was to be the event’s 20th anniversary, after the first half marathon was held in 2001. It was originally organized to precede the Top of Utah Marathon, traditionally held in September.

More than 600 runners participated in last year’s race.

The Top of Utah Runners had already cancelled this summer’s Freedom Run. The 9.3 mile race is traditionally held around Independence Day.

According to the race committee’s statement, registrations will be automatically rolled over to next year’s run. Participants can also request a refund if they don’t want to run in next year’s event.

The statement concluded, “Our world is facing unprecedented times, but remember…the roads are always open!”

will@cvradio.com