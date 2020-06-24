16 cases Tuesday in BRHD, lowest report in nearly a month

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, Ashley Layton, an LPN at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center, communicates with a person before taking swab sample at a special outdoor drive-thru screening station for COVID-19 in Meridian, Idaho. The co-chair of Gov. Brad Little's COVID-19 Testing Task Force says Idaho's long-term success in reopening the state during the pandemic hinges on understanding what the state and individuals have to do to defeat the coronavirus. Jim Souza is the chief medical officer for St. Luke's Health System. He says the virus is easily destroyed with soap and water or alcohol wipes, but it does a good job hiding in the population. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, file)

LOGAN – The Tuesday report from the Bear River Health Department with just 16 positive cases of COVID-19 is the lowest in almost a month.

All 16 cases were found in Cache County with 15 of the patients ages 18-60 and one under the age of 18.

The total district caseload has grown to 1,431 with 1,317 in Cache County, 111 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

One of the two places in Cache County to get tested is at the Intermountain Healthcare North Cache Valley InstaCare & Clinic at 4088 US-91, Hyde Park. Tests are administered Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call ahead for additional details: 844-442-5224.

Also, Cache Valley Hospital has become an official Test Utah Site. It will provide testing until July 15, at which point it may be reassessed for further use. These tests are performed by appointment only at 2380 North 400 East in North Logan. Appointments can be made at testutah.com.

People need to remember that COVID-19 tests provide only a snapshot view of a person’s health at the time of the test. When someone tests negative, a false sense of security can cloud the reality that contracting the virus is still possible – even minutes following a nasal. If people feel this way and ignore proper precautions, this places colleagues, family, neighbors, and vulnerable populations at risk.

The 394 new positive tests reported statewide in Tuesday’s update means the new statewide caseload of 18,300 marks a daily rate increase of 2.2 percent from yesterday. This marks 13 of the last 14 days with with 300 or more cases.

Including 2,964 tests administered yesterday, 302,276 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.1 percent of the total tested.

Since yesterday, there were five COVID-19 deaths and now 163 Utahns have been taken by the disease.

There are 10,057 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered”

With 34 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 156 positive COVID-19 cases are now in the hospital. Over the course of the pandemic 1,226 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease.

The most recent Idaho report shows 4,254 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 89 deaths. The Franklin County caseload remains at 17 positives while there are none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.