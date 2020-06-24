Andrea Curtis Boatman died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 22, 2020.

She was born on October 24, 1969 to Donald E. and Jean Curtis in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was their eighth child and was joyously welcomed. She was adored by her siblings.

Andrea grew up in West Bountiful. She graduated with High Honors from Viewmont High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Utah.

She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Guatemala City South Mission. After returning she continued her education while working at various jobs in education and business administration.

Andrea eventually received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and was in the process of finalizing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Brigham Young University. At the time of death, she was employed at Utah State University as the GEAR UP Project Coordinator.

Andrea was very intelligent with a true gift for words, teaching, organizing, and details. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved people. Many lives were touched by her kindness and encouragement; she loved being a mentor for Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Utah.

She was a voracious reader and could often be found with a book in her hands- especially while soaking in a bubble bath or sitting by a campfire. She had a soft spot in her heart for her cats and dogs. The most important thing in her life was her Savior, Jesus Christ. She exemplified her love for Him by constant service to others.

In 2016, she met Jonathan Boatman and a spark was struck. They were married on December 9, 2016 in the Bountiful, Utah Temple and have spent four adventure filled years together.

Dearest sweet Andrea, you are gone too soon and will be remembered and loved by all who knew you. Te queremos!!!

Andrea is survived by her husband, two step-sons, a step-daughter, her parents, her eight brothers and sisters and their spouses, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 100 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.