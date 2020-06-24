September 14, 1928 – June 23, 2020 (age 91)

Argie Martin, a resident of Maple Springs facility, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He was born September 14, 1928 in Jasper, Arkansas, and raised in Eufaula, Oklahoma.

Joining the army when only 17, he served in World War II. Returning to Eufaula after discharge, he worked various jobs and attended vocational school to learn about refrigeration and drafting. He later moved to Wichita in search of better employment opportunities.

In Wichita, he met the love of his life, Aina Krievins, who became his wife. They moved to Southern California where they were married for 62 years until her passing.

Argie was a jack of all trades, mostly self taught… he would say, working various jobs throughout his life.

Prior to living at Maple Springs the last 9 ½ months, he lived at Cache Valley Assisted Living where he enjoyed being part of the “community/family” there.

Argie was resilient, hard working, kind and a good friend. A good listener, he shared wise counsel and advice to those who confided in him (as we have learned there were many). He loved family and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Aina and son Tom; as well as all his siblings and parents. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren who he loved, enjoyed and shared with his niece, Sandi and her husband Bob; as well as other nieces and nephews.

Argie is greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Thank you to all who were kind and cared for him.

A Memorial Service will be held at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with a viewing prior beginning at 9:30am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.