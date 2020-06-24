February 25, 1953 – June 20, 2020 (age 67)

Billie Jean Copeland Stapley died peacefully in her home in Smithfield, Utah on June 20, 2020 at the age of 67.

Billie is survived by her husband Michael Stapley and her children Daniel and Robert also from Cache Valley. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Willie and Evelyn Copeland of Texas and Oklahoma.

Billie was born on February 25, 1953 in Waco, Texas to Willie and Evelyn. Billie graduated high school in 1971 in Monroe Utah. Billie also attended nursing school.

She married Michael John Stapley, her high school sweetheart in 1972. After moving to Logan Billie began her life as a newlywed. Over the next 5 years the couple welcomed 2 children into their home. Billie set out teaching them how to live a happy life. Her children remember her as a happy and cheerful person always helping them to pursue their goals.

Billie had been battling breast cancer and kidney failure for the last ten years before finally losing the fight. Despite these challenges Billie maintained a positive attitude, always wearing a smile. Her selfless acts of kindness and giving will live in our memories forever.

A funeral is scheduled for Monday, June 27, 2020 beginning at 12:00 Noon at Smithfield 12th Ward Church, 155 West 400 North in Smithfield, Utah with a viewing prior beginning at 11:00am. Masks will be required at the door until seated. Please do not congregate in the hallways. After viewing please observe the seating arrangements to ensure social distancing.

