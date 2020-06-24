April 21, 1937 – June 14, 2020 (age 83)

Our dear mother, Sharon Outland, died of complications caused by COVID-19 on June 14, 2020, at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona.

She was born April 21, 1937, in Logan, Utah, the second of three children to Basil Alvin and Beth Christiansen Olsen.

Sharon grew up in Brigham City and attended Box Elder High School.

Sharon was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She retired from OC Tanner as a service award polisher/buffer. Prior to that, Sharon loved working as a teacher’s aide for special education students in Arizona public schools.

But her favorite job—the one that required the greatest sacrifices and provided the greatest satisfaction—was her role as devoted and beloved mother and grandmother.

Surviving are one sister, Marilyn (Richard) Roche, and one sister-in-law, Judy (Kay) Olsen. Sharon’s children include: Michael (Joyce) Deem, Jeffery (Ruth) Deem, Bryan (Mary Ann) Deem, Susan (Edward) Deem Betts, Cory Burris, and William (Cindy) Outland. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kay Olsen; and her son, Jeff. Sharon was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Private graveside services will be held at and interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.