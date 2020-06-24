Sharon Outland

Written by Obituaries
June 24, 2020

April 21, 1937 – June 14, 2020 (age 83)

Our dear mother, Sharon Outland, died of complications caused by COVID-19 on June 14, 2020, at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona.

She was born April 21, 1937, in Logan, Utah, the second of three children to Basil Alvin and Beth Christiansen Olsen.

Sharon grew up in Brigham City and attended Box Elder High School.

Sharon was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She retired from OC Tanner as a service award polisher/buffer. Prior to that, Sharon loved working as a teacher’s aide for special education students in Arizona public schools.

But her favorite job—the one that required the greatest sacrifices and provided the greatest satisfaction—was her role as devoted and beloved mother and grandmother.

Surviving are one sister, Marilyn (Richard) Roche, and one sister-in-law, Judy (Kay) Olsen. Sharon’s children include: Michael (Joyce) Deem, Jeffery (Ruth) Deem, Bryan (Mary Ann) Deem, Susan (Edward) Deem Betts, Cory Burris, and William (Cindy) Outland.  Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kay Olsen; and her son, Jeff. Sharon was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Private graveside services will be held at and interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.