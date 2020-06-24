Yvonne Marie Hauschildt Kidd

Born September 17, 1936 in Danbury, Iowa to parents Theodor Herman John Hauschildt and Alverta Doris Scheer. Yvonne passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, which was also her 64th wedding anniversary to her husband Richard Alexander Kidd.

Richard and Yvonne met while Richard was serving in the US Air Force and were married in 1956 in Danbury, Iowa.

The same year, Richard and Yvonne moved to Utah. They have six children: Teresa (Bill) Olsen, Tarina (Craig) Holloway, Valerie (Tom) Williford, Darrell (Kelly) Kidd, Julie (Warren) Neth, and Darin (Janae) Kidd.

Yvonne grew up a hard-working farm girl who was the fifth of seven children: Eileen (Wally) Auen, Wilber (Margie) Hauschildt, Leola (Virgene) Schultz, Delores (Fat) Sonksen, JoAnn (John) Hofer, and Betty (Jerry) Huss. Some of her most oft repeated tales of growing up on a farm included de-tasseling corn, milking cows, walking to school no matter the weather, and how their dog Muggins would bring in the cows and follow them wherever they went.

Yvonne lettered in music and basketball at Danbury High School in Iowa and was one of 17 students in her graduating class of 1955. She loved music and sang for many years in the Layton Second Ward as part of a talented trio that included Lilian Redford and Marie Schilling.

She was also a self-taught pianist who could bust out a mean polka and was often found playing and singing with her husband and grandchildren.

Yvonne could always be found serving with a song in her heart. She was a wonderful cook and was renowned for her homemade rolls, potato salad, pies and the wonderful candy she made during the holiday season. Yvonne enjoyed collecting china, dolls, and antiques.

Yvonne’s children have fond memories of learning to cook, sew, garden and be of service to others. They regularly made summer camping trips, visited family and friends, and took long road trips to see her family in Iowa. Nothing was more important to Yvonne than her family, whom she loved with all her heart. Yvonne and Richard have 26 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Eileen, Leola and Betty, and her daughter Valerie. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Mission at Maple Springs for the dignity, kindness and respect they afforded Yvonne in the last months of her life.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.