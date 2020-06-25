Crunch time for candidates ahead of June 30th primary election

LOGAN – Just days to go before the primary election and candidates have been busy, including District 25 incumbent and candidate for re-election, Senator Lyle Hillyard. He’s been very busy this week and last week with the Special Session. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, he was asked what he’s been up to.

“I tell you it’s not been sleeping,” he laughed. “I’ve been busy meeting with people, talking to people and trying to resolve it. You know, I love a quote from Norm Bangerter, that says ‘the easiest budget to cut is one you don’t know anything about.’

“We had the awesome responsibility of looking at the public ed(ucation) budget, which makes over 50 percent of the budget in the state, and looking at a 2 percent, 5 percent or 10 percent cut,” said Hillyard.

He said they didn’t find out until about June 15th that it was the lesser amount of about 2 percent. Hillyard said you really can’t handle a budget like a business because there are political things and other things that you have to take care of and there are people you have to help.

The other Republican that will be competing for Hillyard’s job is local business owner Chris Wilson. Wilson talked about what made him want to throw his hat into the race.

“It kind of started about four years ago with the passing of my father who was my mentor and somebody that was very important in my life. As he passed away, I started to think about all the many people…many of our customers that had been so good to us over the years. And I just felt a strong commitment that I needed to give back to our community,” explained Wilson.

He said his experiences in business, in addition to being a state and county delegate, prepared him to take this step. A reminder from the Cache County Clerk’s office: ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. next Tuesday, June 30th to participate in the Republican and Democratic primaries.