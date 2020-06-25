Downeast to join the Malouf team

Downeast Women's clothing and furniture store located at 1050 Main St B2 will now be bart of the Malouf organization.

NIBLEY — Downeast announced this week that they are now part of the Malouf organization. Sam and Kacie Malouf, co-owners of the bedding and furniture giant, purchased the well-known furniture and woman’s apparel company.

Downeast CEO, Rich Israelsen, said his company approached the Malouf’s with an idea and one thing led to another and, in the end, they thought it would be good for both parties.

“We’re eager to learn from Sam and Kacie’s leadership as we start a new chapter in our company’s history,” said Israelsen. “As always, we will maintain a strong presence in each of the communities that we’ve worked in for so many years.”

The Downeast story began when the Freedman brothers, Charlie, Bill and Jonathan, cofounded DownEast Outfitters and began selling off-price clothing and furniture to put themselves through Brigham Young University. They expanded to points across the Wasatch front and into other states as well.

“We could not be more excited and grateful to be a part of what Malouf is building,” Israelsen said. “We have had incredible support from the beginning.”

“Sam and Kacy are so impressive,” he said. “They are the type of people we want to be in business with and we are thrilled and excited for the future.”

The company has had much of the same philosophy as Malouf in giving to charitable organizations. Downeast has donated to Choice Humanitarian, they have worked on a water system in Guatemala and have been known to donate $5,000 worth of clothing to The Road Home, a nonprofit group that assists individuals and families experiencing homelessness along the Wasatch Front.

Downeast is expecting to keep their existing stores, name and management team.

Kim Villalobos, regional manager of the Logan Downeast stores, said she is really excited to be a part of Malouf.

“It is the best thing that has ever happened to Cache Valley,” she said.

Downeast Home is located at 1050 North Main in Logan and Downeast Basics is located in the Cache Valley Mall.

As Utah businesspeople, Sam and his wife Kacie are excited to work with the Downeast organization—a community staple, said Sam Malouf.

“They’ve done an excellent job building their brand through a unique product line,” Malouf said. “We look forward to keeping that momentum while finding new prospects for growth.”

Over the last 30 years, Downeast developed a comprehensive furniture and clothing collection and sold it in more than 40 retail stores throughout Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada.

Downeast plans to expand these lines and look for ways to improve the customer experience in-store and online. The headquarters will continue to operate out of Salt Lake City, with its current management and some 700 employees.