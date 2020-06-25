(age 94)

Gordon Hans Flammer 94, died June 14, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.

He was born June 9, 1926 in St. Johns, Arizona, the son of Hans and Arizona Gibbons Flammer. He spent his childhood in Linden, Arizona before moving to Snowflake, then to Logan, Utah.

During WWII he served in the US Navy in the Pacific war zone. Upon returning home he served a two-year LDS Mission in the Eastern States. He graduated from Utah State University with a Masters Degree, then earned his Ph.D at the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Flammer worked in India and Egypt with USAID and spent the majority of his teaching career at USU with two years at the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization Graduate School of Engineering in Bangkok, Thailand. He was the LDS Branch Pres. in Bangkok and was with Elder Gordon B. Hinckley when he dedicated the land of Thailand for preaching of the Gospel. He was a charter member and officer in the American Society of Engineering Education.

Married June Grover. Later divorced.

First and foremost, Gordon loved the Lord and served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings including Bishop, high counselor, teacher, scoutmaster and for many years, his great love as a temple worker.

Married Luen Woodbury in 1991 and together they served a mission in Maadi, Egypt which was in the Greece Athens Mission. They enjoyed traveling together often and spent many years in temple service and writing family histories.

Gordon will be remembered by his grandchildren for the fun songs he sang to them and with them.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Adolph, Paul, Phil, Corolie Hoefler, Regina Fairborn and step-daughter Janice Leavitt.

Survived by his wife, Luen Woodbury Flammer; his siblings: Mary (John) Talmadge, Stephen (Shauna) Flammer, Diane Flammer; his children: Holly Munsee, Nancy Christensen, Mark (Tannie) Flammer, Daniel Flammer, Brian (Julie) Flammer, Becky Ryan and 21 grandchildren. Step-children: Dawn (Charles) Stone; Douglas (Lark) Woodbury; Carla (Jerry) Burningham; Elaine (John) Bishop; 18 step-grandchildren and 42 step-great-grandchildren.

A special debt of gratitude is given to Brian and Julie Flammer and the caregivers in their Fairbrook Grove Assisted Living Home in Mesa, Arizona where they have given tender, loving and total care to Gordon for over eleven years.

Those who wish to pay their respects and offer condolences may visit the family from 9:00 – 10:30am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Mountain View 2nd Ward Chapel at 2901 West 9000 South, West Jordan, Utah. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Memorial Mortuaries.