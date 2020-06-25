Idaho governor says restrictions to stay as cases still rise

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little announces that there are too many coronavirus infections for him to lift additional restrictions, and that the state will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic, Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. The governor also said Thursday that he's moving the state to a regional response system for lifting restrictions. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections for him to lift more restrictions, and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic.

The Republican governor also said Thursday that he’s moving the state to a regional response system. He says that will allow the state’s seven health districts and local officials to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with his oversight.

Stage 4 was originally scheduled to expire Saturday. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken and social distancing is practiced.