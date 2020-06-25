Warrant issued for Logan massage therapist charged with sexually abusing client

Photo of Freddy Anthony Perales (Courtesy: Facebook)

LOGAN — A warrant has been issued for a 57-year-old Logan man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a massage. Freddy Anthony Perales is accused of inappropriately touching the alleged victim, while providing her massage and chiropractic therapy in the living room of his home, near 1135 N 480 W.

According to the warrant affidavit, the incident occurred around May 29. The woman had been referred to Perales by a co-worker, and had visited him between six to 10 times before the alleged assault.

On the date of the allegation, Perales told the woman he was going to perform an “energy massage,” and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police she felt uncomfortable but Perales continued to tell her to relax, and that he was a professional.

After the incident, Perales sent a message to the woman, apologizing and claiming he hadn’t tried to take advantage of her. He also begged for forgiveness and said “it was going to destroy his family’s lives.”

The warrant stated, the alleged victim later participated in a recorded phone call with Perales. During the call, the suspect initially apologized for “crossing boundaries.” He said the energy massage was a self-learned technique, and asked her to put the incident behind her.

Perales continued to express remorse during the conversation. He said he had went back to California and no longer provided in-person services in Utah. He offered to work with her remotely at no charge.

Logan City police officers have tried contacting Perales by phone unsuccessfully. They believe he is still residing in California.

As part of the warrant, prosecutors from the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Perales in 1st District Court. They include one count of object rape, a first-degree felony; and, two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to Perales’ social media accounts, he previously owned and operated a martial arts studio. Code of the Samurai was located in Providence but has permanently closed.

