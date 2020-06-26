31 COVID cases Thursday means week’s average is just 21 a day

LOGAN – With 31 positive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday that means that during the first four days of this week there have been 21 cases a day in the Bear River Health District. If that trend continues the rest of this week it would easily be the most promising week of June.

Cache County accounts for 29 of Thursday’s 31 positives, the other two originated in Box Elder County. There are 25 patients in the 18-60 age group among the Cache cases, three are under 18 and one is over 60. Both of the Box Elder cases are over 60.

The district’s new total of cases over the span of the pandemic is 1,477 with 1,357 in Cache County, 117 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

The 590 new positive tests reported statewide in Thursday’s update is the second biggest increase so far in Utah. It means the state’s new caseload total of 19,374 marks a daily rate increase of 3.1 percent from yesterday. This marks 15 of the last 16 days with 300 or more cases.

Including 7,316 tests administered yesterday, 312,054 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.2 percent of the total tested.

There was one COVID-19 death since yesterday and now 164 Utahns have been taken by the disease.

There are 10,642 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 34 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 170 positive COVID-19 cases are now in the hospital. Over the course of the pandemic, 1,290 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease.

Idaho’s Wednesday report shows 4,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths. The Franklin County caseload grew by one case to 21 positives while there are still none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.