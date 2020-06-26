Casper’s and a host of other businesses bringing a multi-location firework show to valley

Casper's Ice Cream and a host of other businesses are putting on a four location firework show in Cache Valley on July 3 at 10 p.m..

Kyle Smith, president of Casper’s Ice Cream, said they are helping with the annual Hyrum show and adding fireworks displays to Providence, North Logan and Richmond cities.

“We just want to create a valley-wide fireworks show this year,” Smith said. “The valley has been through a lot with COVID-19 and with all the uncertainty in the world. “

They have called on two of the valley’s firework vendors, Fireworks West from Logan and ACME Fireworks out of Franklin, Idaho to put on displays this year.

“We thought a valley-wide firework production could give everyone in the valley a chance to see fireworks in absence of Logan City’s Freedom Fire celebration and fireworks,” he explained. “All of this year’s firework shows will be synchronized and all of the Cache Valley Media Group’s radio stations will be airing patriotic programming to go along with them. “

Will Feelright, program director for KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN at the Cache Valley Media Group, said they will be using Fireworks West’s programming during the county-wide fireworks show. The program will air on multiple local radio stations simultaneously, so people can enjoy the program from wherever they may be watching it.

Hyrum has a long standing tradition of putting on a fireworks show during the Fourth of July weekend but this will be a new thing for Richmond, Providence and North Logan cities.

“There is no cost for admission and we encourage people to watch from their homes or cars and obey the state’s safeguard coronavirus guidelines,” Smith said. “All of the local businesses want to give back to the communities that have supported them over the years.”

The Hyrum fireworks will be launched from Mountain Crest High School. North Logan fireworks will be launched from Elk Ridge Park. Providence City and Richmond City have not announced their launch sites.