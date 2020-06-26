James “Jimmy” Warren Langford, 78, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away June 23, 2020, in his home from cardiac arrest.

Jimmy was born on February 4, 1942, in Salt Lake City to June Oakey and Elden Warren Burrows. In 1945, June and Elden divorced and she, Jimmy, and his sister Carol Ann relocated to Montpelier, Idaho. It was there that June met and married Ralph Leslie Langford in 1948. They were sealed as a family in the Logan Temple in 1952.

Jimmy spent most of his school years in Cokeville, Wyoming, where he participated in a variety of activities, including basketball, choir, band, football, as well as serving as student body president. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1961 to 1964 to the Spanish American Mission, which included all of Texas and parts of New Mexico.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Utah State University in pre-dental zoology and went on to earn his doctorate from Pacific University College of Optometry. It was during his years at USU that he met Yvonne Hill, who he married in the Logan Temple in 1967.

Jimmy accepted a commission to the US. Public Health Service and was detailed to the Indian Health Service. He provided eye care for Native Americans in New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming, and Idaho, where he retired after 33 years.

He loved the Church of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in any calling he received. He and Yvonne also served as Employment Specialists in the Logan Deseret Industries. But of all his callings, he was an especially loving and faithful home teacher and ministering brother.

He enjoyed snow skiing, chess, astronomy, American history, gardening, and carefully tending his yard. He especially enjoyed singing in the American Festival Chorus under the direction of Craig Jessop, but his favorite thing to do was to visit and support his grandchildren in all their activities.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Leslie Langford. He is survived by his beloved and supportive wife, Yvonne, and children Carrie (Glade) Howell of Draper, Utah; Todd Langford of Pocatello, Idaho; Catherine Langford of Holladay, Utah; David Langford of Lander, Wyoming; Janae Langford of Nibley, Utah; Douglas (Michelle) Langford of Pocatello, Idaho; and Elisabeth (Ray) Barlow of Pocatello, Idaho; as well as his mother, June Oakey Langford; sister Carol Ann (Richard) Dayton. and 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Highland Stake Center, 2140 Satterfield Drive, Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 North 12th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Saturday 1 hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Mountainview Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home.