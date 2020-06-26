Leon Robert Anglesey 85 joined his beloved wife Ann on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He passed away at his home in Brigham City, Utah.

Leon was born April 3, 1935 in Afton, Wyoming a son of Leonard and Avilda Anglesey. Afton and Star Valley would always hold a special place in his heart.

Leon left Wyoming to enlist in the US Navy and honorably served in Japan from 1955 through 1958.

Leon met and later convinced Beverly “Ann” Watson to marry him on July 20, 1962 in the Logan Temple. They began their life together in Brigham City where they raised their family.

Leon grew up a true Outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting and his greatest obsession fishing, and he shared these hobbies with his children and grandchildren.

Leon was a member of the Operating Engineers Union and worked as an equipment operator/foreman for Fife Rock, Gibbons & Reed, and retired from Granite Construction.

After his retirement he filled his days by restoring classic Chevy’s and acquired a new fondness for reading, watching classic westerns and artistic welding. His creations can be seen throughout his neighborhood.

Leon was honest and hardworking and was there whenever he was needed. Although bullheaded and cantankerous at times, he had a great sense humor and was known to be a bit of a tease.

Leon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served in the bishopric and many other church callings.

Surviving are his children: Kathleen Richman, Steve (Jennifer) Anglesey; four grandchildren: Megan (Steve), Lindsey, Natasha and Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his best friend and wife Ann, their still born son Ronald, his parents, his brothers and sisters, and their son-in-law Mark Richman.

Graveside services for family and close friends will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah with Military Honors Accorded.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests that you please wear masks and follow social distancing.

Special thanks to the staff at Maple Springs and Integrity Hospice for their loving care provided to Leon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.