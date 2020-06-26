Linda Robinette Mack

Our loving wife, mother, and “Granny”, Linda Marie Robinette Mack, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Brigham City, Utah.

Linda was the first of three children born to Howard K. and Paulina T. Robinette on July 12, 1942.

Her fondest childhood memories took place on their family farm in Promontory, Utah, where she enjoyed riding horses and being in the country.

After graduating from Logan High School, Linda worked for Thiokol and Jetway, and in later years, enjoyed working at various local bookstores and boutiques. She married her forever love, James “Jimmy” Mack, on November 29, 1968. They lived in Ogden, Utah, briefly before making their home in Brigham City. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Linda was a talented artist, avid reader, and lover of all things beautiful. Throughout the years, she painted using various mediums, including oils, watercolor, and pastel. In her spare time, she took art courses at Utah State University. She was also a member of the Brigham City Art Guild and was co-owner of a local art studio called Images.

She decorated her home in Victorian style with lace, roses, and delicate trinkets. She always had a love for music ranging from 80’s pop on Night Tracks to more distinguished artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Michael Crawford, and Josh Groban. She loved The Phantom of the Opera and attended productions on several occasions.

The most important things in her life were the simple things. She treasured time with her family, Coke runs to Sonic, getting her hair and nails done, hot fudge sundaes, and snuggling her kitty.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held various callings throughout her life. Her favorite was working with the Young Women.

She is survived by her beloved husband, James; her children, step-children, and bonus children: Bret (Jodie) Mack, Mark Peterson, Scott (Lidia) Peterson, Paul (Trisha) Butler, Robinette Mack, Jamie (Jake) Garn, and Ivonne (Luis) Cervantes de Castellanos; her adoring fan club of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers: Terry (Toni) Robinette and Reid (Mariann) Robinette; and her kitty, Gabby.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to her wonderful care-giver and newest friend, Collette Anderson; her devoted visiting teachers and dearest confidants of more than 20 years, Sandy Hawkins and Terry Reese; her family physician and long-time friend, Dr. John Markeson; and the sweet girls at The Gables who provided special attention, patience, and love during a very difficult time.

A private family service will be held at Smithfield Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cloverdale Funeral Home.