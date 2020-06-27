24 COVID-19 cases Saturday in BRHD; 578 more statewide

LOGAN – The 24 positive cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in the Bear River Health District included 12 in Box Elder County, 11 in Cache County and one in Rich County.

The BRHD report was under 50 cases for the eighth straight day.

The district’s new total of cases over the span of the pandemic is 1,540 with 1,400 in Cache County, 136 in Box Elder County and four in Rich County.

The 578 positive tests in Saturday’s Utah Department of Health update indicates the recent spike in infections continues. State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said Friday it would take a significant change in behavior by Utahns to keep death counts and hospitalizations from rising.

The Saturday numbers mean the state’s new caseload is 20,628 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.9 percent from yesterday. Also, 17 of the last 18 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 5,234 tests administered yesterday, 322,802 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.4 percent of the total tested.

There was one COVID-19 death since yesterday and now 167 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 11,658 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 44 more hospitalizations since yesterday, over the course of the pandemic 1,365 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. Saturday’s current statewide hospitalizations, 189, is a new one-day record during the pandemic.

Idaho’s Friday report shows 5,148 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 90 deaths. The Franklin County caseload grew to 23 positives; there are none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.