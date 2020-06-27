39 COVID cases Friday in BRHD; 676 statewide is a 1-day record

LOGAN – The report of new COVID-19 positive tests in the Bear River Health District Friday was under 50 for the seventh straight day while the statewide total of 676 is the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic.

The elevated numbers on the state’s report prompted a second strong statement this week from Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist.

“These cases affect ALL Utah residents,” she said. “Each one of these cases represents a household that will now be required to quarantine. Each one of these cases inches us closer to maxing out our hospital capacity.”

Coronavirus patients in Utah filled 174 beds on Friday, another record for the highest hospital occupancy yet. Of those, 80 are in an intensive care unit.

There were 39 COVID-19 cases reported Friday in northern Utah, 32 of the positives were found in Cache County, seven in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The district’s new total of cases over the span of the pandemic is 1,516 with 1,389 in Cache County, 124 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

The record-breaking 676 new positive tests in Friday’s update means the state’s new caseload surpassed 20,000 positive tests (20,050) which is a daily rate increase of 3.5 percent from yesterday. Also, it means 16 of the last 17 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 5,514 tests administered yesterday, 317,568 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.3 percent of the total tested.

There were two COVID-19 deaths since yesterday and now 166 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 11,097 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 31 more hospitalizations since yesterday, over the course of the pandemic 1,321 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease.

Idaho’s Thursday report shows 4,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths. The Franklin County caseload remains at 21 positives while there are none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.