June 3, 1929 – June 25, 2020 (age 91)

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Robert Ellis “Bob” Wagner who slipped peacefully from this life on June 25th at his home in Mantua.

Bob was the beloved husband to Shirley Jean (Wilcox), father to Paul, Craig, Rod and Melanie, and friend to all who knew him. His family was always a source of great pride and now includes 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Bob was born to Floyd Raymond Wagner and Flossie Belle (Ellis) Wagner on June 3, 1929, in Moreland, Idaho. The youngest of five children, he is survived now by his sister Verna Mae Morgan. Bob was a veteran of the US Army, 1st Cavalry Division, having served in Japan at the close of WW II.

Bob and Shirley met shortly after his return from Japan and were married on September 10, 1949, in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bob spent most of his life as an aircraft engineer, primarily supporting flight operations on new or experimental aircraft, a job he enjoyed greatly.

His real loves though, were his wife, his family, fishing, and baseball. Family vacations usually centered around some obscure trout stream or small lake high in the Sierra Nevada, which very few others had the persistence to find or the patience to reach.

After Bob’s retirement, Bob and Shirley spent many years traveling across the country in their RV until settling in Mantua, Utah, and building their own home.

While our hearts are saddened at our loss, we are at the same time comforted that Bob is once again with Paul, the son he has loved and missed for more than 6 decades. What a happy reunion they must be enjoying.

Bob’s life will be celebrated in a virtual funeral service, hosted by Gillies Funeral Chapel. Join us on line on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am. He will be interred later that day alongside his son Paul in the Hooper City, Utah Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Bonnie and Cameron with Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for their loving care of our family.

Click this link to view additional details about Bob’s services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-wagner.

If you would like to have your signature added to the register book please email your name to mandy@gfc-utah.com

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.