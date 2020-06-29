564 new COVID-19 infections reported Monday statewide; 25 in BRHD

In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020, photo, a "Spread Love Not Germs!" sign is shown at Snider Bros. Meats, in Holladay, Utah. Utah Gov. Gary Hebert said Wednesday, June 24, 2020, he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state's largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN – Reports of new COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District averaged 25 a day for the week ending Sunday. And Monday’s new numbers from the BRHD uncovered 25 more positive tests, 19 in Cache County and six in Box Elder County.

In the nearly four months of the pandemic there have been 1,593 positive tests recorded in the district with 1,445 in Cache County, 144 in Box Elder County and four in Rich County.

More than eight of every 10 in the district who have contracted COVID-19 (1,317 of 1,593) are in the 18-60 age group. There are currently 11 COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 168 Utahns have died from COVID-19. The Utah Department of Health reported Monday that 10.9 percent of Utahns tested the last seven days received positive results. The previous week it was 12.5 percent.

The 564 new positive COVID-19 tests reported statewide Monday indicate the recent spike in infections is continuing.

The numbers reported Monday mean the state’s new caseload is 21,664 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.7 percent from yesterday. Also, 19 of the last 20 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 5,456 tests administered Monday, 333,905 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.5 percent of the total tested.

There was one COVID-19 death since yesterday; 168 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 12,205 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 21 more hospitalizations since yesterday, over the course of the pandemic 1,417 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. Sunday’s current statewide hospitalizations, 193, is a new one-day record during the pandemic.

Idaho’s most recent report shows 5,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths. There have been 23 positive tests in Franklin County and there are none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.