Logan massage therapist suspected of sexually abusing client turns himself in

Booking photo of Freddy Anthony Perales (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 57-year-old Logan man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman while giving her a massage has surrendered to law enforcement. Freddy Anthony Perales turned himself in Monday after his defense attorney denied the charges.

Perales was in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference during a virtual hearing. He had been charged with one count of object rape, a first-degree felony; and, two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

A warrant was issued for Perales’ arrest last week after a woman claimed she was inappropriately touched, while receiving a massage from him. The incident occurred around May 29, in the living room of his home, near 1140 N 400 W.

On the date of the allegation, Perales told the woman he was going to perform an “energy massage,” and then sexually assaulted her. She had visited him between six to 10 times previously.

The woman told police she felt uncomfortable but Perales continued to tell her to relax, and that he was a professional.

After the incident, Perales sent a message to the woman, apologizing and claiming he hadn’t tried to take advantage of her. He also begged for forgiveness and said “it was going to destroy his family’s lives.”

The warrant stated, the alleged victim later participated in a recorded phone call with Perales. During the call, the suspect initially apologized for “crossing boundaries.” He said the energy massage was a self-learned technique, and asked her to put the incident behind her.

During Monday’s court hearing, Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh described the allegations as “serious.” He explained that investigators believe there might be more victims after Perales claimed to perform similar massages on other women, all while never having a license.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler disputed the charges and said Perales had traveled from California after the arrest warrant was issued. He asked for his client to be allowed to fight the charges without being held in jail. He claimed Perales had performed more than 150,000 massage treatments and never had a similar complaint.

Judge Brian Cannell said he appreciated the suspect’s willingness to return to Logan to face the charges. He expressed concern though about the allegations and ordered Perales to be booked into jail.

Judge Cannell told Perales he could be let out of jail if he posted $40,000 bail. If released though, the suspect is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim and is not allowed to perform any massage therapy. He was also ordered to appear again in court July 6.

Cache County Jail records show Perales was booked Monday afternoon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

