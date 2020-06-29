Preliminary hearing postponed for Providence man accused of entering apartment and threatening residents with a knife

Booking photo for Obten Lather (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The preliminary hearing for Obten Lather has been put on hold while attorneys work on a possible plea agreement. The 18-year-old Providence man was arrested on suspicion of entering a North Logan apartment and threatening several men with a knife.

Lather was in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing for the virtual hearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He was previously charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and, two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis asked the court to postpone Lather’s preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether there was sufficient evidence to bind the suspect over for trial. He said that he had met with prosecutors and worked out a plea deal but needed more time to discuss the conditions with his client.

Lather didn’t speak during the hearing. He was ordered to appear again in court July 6.

According to the arrest affidavit, North Park police officers were called to the Bridger Point Apartment complex on May 10. Lather had allegedly entered an apartment with a knife and threatened two men.

The alleged victims told officers that Lather had punched the first male in the face and held the knife to his chest. He then walked down the hall to a bedroom where the second male was asleep. Lather awoke him and held the knife to his face, threatening that he would “kill him.”

Officers claimed they spotted Lather walking near the apartment complex shortly after the incident was reported. When they called for him to stop so they could question him, he jumped over a fence and fled on foot.

Police claim Lather is also being investigated by sheriff’s deputies in southern Idaho for several vehicle burglaries.

Lather is being held in jail on $20,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

