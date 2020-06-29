Preliminary hearing set for Providence man suspected of sexually abusing young child

Booking photo for Bryan K. Prisbrey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 34-year-old Providence man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl numerous times. Bryan K. Prisbrey was arrested in February and later released after posting bail.

Prisbrey appeared in 1st District Court Monday morning, participating during a virtual hearing. He was previously charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell requested the preliminary hearing date, where a judge would determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bind Prisbrey over for trial. He said because of the nature of the allegations, they wanted the hearing to be held in-person, so they would be able to question witnesses in the case. That will further postpone the case.

The Utah Supreme Court has prohibited all in-person hearings until at least September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until then, they are only allowing virtual hearings by web conference.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh told the court he had met with the alleged victim’s mother, who is reportedly frustrated with the delay. He acknowledged the restrictions the court was under but would like the preliminary hearing held as soon as possible.

Judge Brian Cannell set the preliminary hearing for September 14.

According to an arrest warrant, deputies received a report of the crime from the alleged victim’s mother in February. The young girl had told her how Prisbrey, an acquaintance of the family, had allegedly pulled her pants down and touched her inappropriately.

The alleged victim later told investigators that the assault was painful. It also had occurred multiple times. She claimed that when she confronted Prisbrey about what had occurred, he told her not to tell anyone.

The girl’s mother confronted Prisbrey about the allegations. He reportedly told her that “he was so intoxicated that he does not remember (the abuse) happening.” He did admit to telling the girl not to tell anyone.

When deputies contacted Prisbrey, he became hysterical and started crying. He again stated that “he was more intoxicated than he had ever been and does not remember what had occurred.”

Prisbrey is currently out of jail after posting $40,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

