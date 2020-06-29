Sentencing postponed for Nibley man convicted of physically assaulting female family member

Booking photo for Kevin A. DeLeon (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The sentencing for a 34-year-old Nibley man convicted of assaulting a woman during a fight has been postponed after he was arrested again while released on bail. Kevin A. DeLeon is again behind bars after he was booked into the Cache County Jail June 23 on more domestic violence offences.

DeLeon was in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing during a virtual hearing. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to attempted aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors.

Public defender Mike McGinnis asked the court to postpone DeLeon’s sentencing. He explained that his client had been arrested again and was waiting to be arraigned on new charges.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray confirmed that Cache County sheriff’s deputies arrested DeLeon on suspicion of committing domestic abuse against the previous victim. The misdemeanor charges are being filed in Hyrum Justice Court.

DeLeon told the court that he had struggled being sober lately. Before being arrested, he was working and going to counseling.

On May 1, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Hyrum residence on report of a domestic dispute. DeLeon had been seen physically attacking the victim.

The woman, who was reportedly a close family member of DeLeon’s, told deputies she and the defendant were in an argument when she told him to leave. He then attacked her, causing her to fall to the ground. She had a huge lump on her forehead, cut above her left eyelid, and claw marks and nail prints on the right side of her neck. She was treated by paramedics and released.

Earlier in the year a warrant was served at DeLeon’s residence. During the search, law enforcement found methamphetamine. Later jail deputies overheard the defendant threatening another woman during a phone call.

During Monday’s virtual court hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would allow attorneys time to resolve the new charges. She ordered DeLeon to appear again in court July 13 for sentencing.

