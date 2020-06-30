BRHD reports lowest COVID-19 infections in 34 days; state reports 553

LOGAN – With 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the Bear River Health District found the fewest new infections in 34 days. Cache County accounts for eight of the new cases and three were found in Box Elder County.

In the nearly four months of the pandemic, there have been 1,602 positive tests recorded in the district with 1,451 in Cache County, 147 in Box Elder in Cache County and four in Rich County.

There are currently 10 COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized.

The 553 new positive COVID-19 tests reported statewide Tuesday indicate the recent spike in infections is continuing. It is almost three times the July 1 target of 200 new cases a day. The most recent case reports in the 200 range were in late May.

The numbers reported Tuesday mean the state’s new caseload is 22,217 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.5 percent from yesterday. Also, 20 of the last 21 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 6,848 tests administered Tuesday, 340,753 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.5 percent of the total tested.

There were four COVID-19 deaths since yesterday; 172 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 12,398 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 27 more hospitalizations since yesterday, over the course of the pandemic 1,444 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. Sunday’s current statewide hospitalizations, 205, is a new one-day record during the pandemic and the first time over 200.

More than 62 percent of Utah’s ICU beds were occupied as of Tuesday.

Idaho’s Monday report shows 5,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths. There have been 25 positive tests in Franklin County and there are none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.