Idaho may hold traditional elections despite coronavirus

Written by Associated Press
June 30, 2020
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots at Collister Elementary in Boise, Idaho. On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Idaho is holding an entirely mail-in primary for the first time as the state works to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho plans to operate standard elections rather than exclusively using absentee ballots. Idaho’s May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only.

Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation in April allowing the change that resulted in record voter turnout across the state. Little says he may request a special session of the state Legislature to address the November election.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.