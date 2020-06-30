LyricRep sets virtual concert to honor theater patriarch

A virtual concert and fundraiser will be presented Tuesday, July 14 to honor the late W. Vosco Call, the founder of the Lyric Repertory Company.

LOGAN – Even a pandemic can’t dim the memory of Cache Valley theatrical patriarch W. Vosco Call.

The Lyric Repertory Company will honor the memory of its late founder with a Spotlight Concert on Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The Second Annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert & Memorial will also be a fundraiser for the LyricRep, according to Richie Call, the company’s artistic director. As a result of the statewide restrictions on public gatherings due to the coronavirus, the event will be presented virtually on the theater company’s YouTube page.

“Most of the performers are going to be appearing from their living rooms with any accompaniment that they were lucky enough to piece together …” Richie Call explains. “I think it will still be very entertaining, but in a homemade kind of way … There will also be historical footage of Vosco and personal messages to him in addition to the vocal performances.”

Although he admits that the idea of staging a concert with performers in multiple remote locations via online technology would seem strange to his grandfather, Richie Call firmly believes that Vosco Call would approve of the concert’s “the show must go on” attitude.

A native of Cache Valley, W. Vosco Call was already an accomplished stage actor when he joined the faculty at Utah State University decades ago. He was one of the founding members of the university’s modern theatre arts program, where he helped to mold multiple generations of future performers. Vosco Call also played an instrumental role in the acquisition and restoration of the Caine Lyric Theater in downtown Logan.

Vosco Call founded the Lyric Repertory Company in 1967. For the past 52 years, the LyricRep has produced musicals, dramas, mysteries, farces, comedies and classics to the delight of audience members from Cache Valley and summer visitors from around the country.

The summer of 2020 is the first time that the LyricRep’s tradition of performance has been broken due to the coronavirus.

Vosco Call died in December 2019 at the age of 91. Richie Call says that his grandfather was content with his accomplishments and legacy during his final days.

All proceeds from the Vosco Call Spotlight Concert will benefit the operation of the LyricRep. Richie Call says that fans of the theater program will be able to make donations before, during and after the concert by accessing the Lyric Repertory Company’s webpage.

A hyperlink to the Vosco Call Spotlight Concert is also available on the LyricRep’s webpage.