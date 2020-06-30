Toddler taken to hospital after being partially run over by lawn mower

MILLVILLE — A young boy was hospitalized after getting his hand caught under a lawn mower. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon outside his home, near 184 E 500 N in Millville.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the 2-year-old was reportedly in the yard, pushing a toy mower alongside his mother, who was operating the lawn mower. As he was playing, the boy fell and his arm went under the mower’s blade.

The mother was able to quickly stop the mower, take the child into the home and call 911.

Deputies and paramedics arrived on the scene. They reported the boy was conscious and breathing. Two of his fingers were cut and bleeding badly.

The boy was transported by paramedics to the hospital in stable condition.

Bartschi said it appears this was a tragic accident. His heart goes out to the mother. “She was trying to give the young toddler something fun to do while she mowed the lawn,” he said “and in an instant, the mishap occurred.”

