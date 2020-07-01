Arthel S. Olsen, age 86, left this world June 30, 2020 to join her husband, Kay M. Olsen, on her next adventure.

She was born February 4, 1934 in Paris, Idaho to Cyrel Sorenson and Hilda Elthura Lewis. She was the middle of 3 children who grew up in Ovid, Idaho where she lived the majority of her life.

She married Kay M. Olsen on November 16, 1951 and was sealed to him and her children in the Logan Utah LDS Temple on June 14, 1967. Kay and Arthel have 9 children.

She grew up during World War II and learned the value of hard work at a young age. Her work experience began when she accepted a job cooking for hay men. She often babysat and cleaned at local motels to bring in extra income. When her youngest daughter was only 4 she got her GED and went to nursing school where she graduated as an LPN and began working at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital where she retired after 35 years of compassionate service.

She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held numerous calls in the Primary, Sunday School, Young Women and Relief Society. She strived to live the teachings and was a good example to others.

She loved animals, especially horses. She enjoyed rodeos and grew up watching her dad win pulling matches across the country. She loved being out in her yard working in the garden and her flower beds. She enjoyed sewing and could often be found surrounded by fabric working on a project for one of her kids or grandkids. She learned to crochet while working the night shift as a nurse and always had a crochet project in the works. She loved spending time with her family and would spend hours with them playing board and card games.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, one son-in-law, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is survived by her 9 children: Kaylene (Jon) Davidson, Kathie (Larry) Wilde, Wynn (Lisa) Olsen, Kristie (Rich Batten) Olsen, Kari (Mike) Bartlome, Kelly Olsen, MaryAnn (David) Vineyard, Lisa (Tad) Sparks, and Kimberlee (Eddie-deceased) Donaghue; a brother, Laurel Sorenson, brother-in-law, Glen Olsen and sister-in-law Linda Watts, 22 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 – 11:45am in the Bern Ward LDS Chapel, 132 Church Street, Bern, Idaho, followed by a funeral for family only. Interment will be in the Ovid Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.