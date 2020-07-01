Darren Parry of Logan wins Democratic nod in 1st District race

Darren Parry of Logan has won the Democratic nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress.

LOGAN – Democratic voters in Utah’s 1st Congressional District have chosen Darren Parry of Logan as their candidate to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress.

Parry, a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, bested rival candidate Jamie Cheek of Ogden in primary balloting on June 30.

With 74 percent of precincts reporting as of 3 a.m. on July 1, initial counts had Parry with 53 percent of nearly 17,000 primary ballots cast, compared to 47 percent for Cheek.

Parry styled himself as a moderate Democrat during the two-month campaign leading up to the state primary, espousing many traditional Utah values along the way.

Democratic voters in the 1st District apparently rejected Cheek’s more progressive agenda which included abortion rights, Medicaid for all, college loan forgiveness and other issues that would have aligned her with the far-left liberal wing of the Democrats in Congress.

Parry will face off against the GOP candidate who emerges from the Republican Primary. The race is currently too close to call between Blake David Moore, Robert Stevenson, Kerry Gibson and Katie Witt.

