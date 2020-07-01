Fern Porter Larson, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Preston, Idaho surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on November 15, 1923 in Preston, Idaho. She was the 10th of 11 children born to Albert and Mary Porter. When Fern was five years old, her father died, which meant her brothers had to take care of the farm while she learned to help her mother in the home. This is where she learned great cooking skills, the value of hard work and being thrifty.

She attended school through the 8th grade in Egypt, Idaho and then went on to Preston High School.

It was while attending seminary that she met Gene Larson and they fell in love. They were married on January 7, 1942 in the Logan Utah Temple. They lived in San Diego, Winder/Banida and Preston. They were blessed with 5 children, Gloria, Douglas, Craig, Neal and Tina. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and visiting family and friends.

They were always there for their children and grandchildren for their activities and special occasions and enjoyed hosting many family reunions. They were married for 58 years before the passing of Gene in April of 2000.

Fern worked at Milo’s Grocery Store, American Food Store, the School Lunch Program, Hubbard’s Meat Packing, Petersen Drapery and volunteered at the Franklin County Senior Center for many years.

She enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, attending musical and sporting events and playing cards with her dear friends. She was always thinking of others and willing to give compassionate service and a listening ear.

She was a life long, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings and enjoyed attending the temple.

Fern is preceded in death by her eternal companion, Gene Larson; her son, Douglas Larson; daughters-in-law, Deanna Jepsen Larson and Patricia Telford Meek Larson; a granddaughter, Micheale Fryar; her parents, Albert and Mary Porter and all 10 of her siblings.

She is survived by her children: Gloria (Paul) Smith, Craig Larson, Neal (Jill) Larson and Tina (David) Fryar, 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way) and 8 great-great grandchildren (with 1 on the way).

She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was dearly loved and will be missed. But the lessons she taught will not soon be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Preston Idaho North Stake Center, 310 North State Street, Preston, Idaho.

The service will be streamed live at 12:00 Noon MST and may be watched by clicking here. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 at the church and also prior to the funeral on Wednesday from 10:30 – 11:30am. Fern’s family would like to thank those that gave her such loving care during her time of need.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.