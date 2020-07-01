Fire fighters called to early morning business fire

NORTH LOGAN — Fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish a business fire early Wednesday morning. The blaze was reported just after 5 a.m. at Rock Slide Engineering, near 2577 N 200 W in North Logan.

Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said employees at the business reported a machine in the back of the facility started on fire.

“It is a welding and fabrication type facility,” explained Humphreys. “The fire appears to have been in the exterior air handler for the welding system.”

As crews arrived on the scene, they reported heavy amounts smoke. No flames were visible.

Employees of the business had started to dowse the blaze with portable fire extinguishers and a hose. They were able to put out the fire with the help of fire fighters.

Humphreys said it appears the blaze was contained to the machine and the building did not sustain any damage. The cause of the fire is still be determined.

