GOP nomination eludes incumbent Sen. Lyle Hillyard

Political newcomer Chris Wilson of Logan has won the GOP nomination in the Utah Senate District 25 race.

CACHE COUNTY – Sen. Lyle Hillyard’s nearly four-decade reign on Utah’s Capitol Hill is over following June 30 balloting in the GOP primary where Logan businessman Chris Wilson won the Republican nomination in Utah Senate District 25.

With 67 percent of the District 25’s precincts reporting as of 3 a.m. on July 1, initial counts had Wilson with 62 percent of nearly 13,700 ballots cast, compared to 38 percent for Hillyard.

Voters in the three-county Senate district apparently heeded Wilson’s arguments that the incumbent state senator was out of touch with his constituents after 36 years in the Legislature.

The challenger based that charge on Hillyard’s support for Utah’s abortive 2019 tax reform effort, which was overwhelmingly opposed by citizens groups statewide.

Wilson will now face off against Utah State University professor Nancy Huntly in the general election in November.

See the June 2020 Primary Election results here.