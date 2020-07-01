February 17, 1956 – June 26, 2020 (age 64)

After 64 wonderful years on earth, Jarvis Dee Johnson, returned home to his Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 26, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family.

Jarvis was born on February 17, 1956 in Logan, Utah to Jarvis Thomas Johnson and LuDeen Allen, as a middle child of three. He was raised in Logan, where he lived his entire life.

On September 6, 1974, he married his high school sweetheart, Kristie Waite, and was sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. Jarvis and Kristie have been married for nearly 46 years.

After marriage, they continued to reside in Logan while raising their four children, where they lived for the next 45 years. They currently live in Nibley, Utah.

Throughout his life, Jarvis was a devout and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had many accomplishments in the scouting program and served in numerous leadership roles and organizations within the LDS Church.

Jarvis was an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance for 25 years and retired in 2015.

He loved golfing, cars and collecting various treasures and antiques. But his greatest joy in life was spending time with his 13 grandchildren and his dog, Duke.

Jarvis was preceded in death by his parents, Jarvis Thomas Johnson and LuDean Allen. He is survived by his wife, Kristie Waite; and children, Jarvis Glen Johnson (Robyn), Michael Johnson (Jennie), Brady Johnson (Melea), Tiffany Vollmer (Josh); 13 grandchildren; a brother, Randy Johnson (Kathy); and his sister Cindy Selley.

A viewing for friends and family was held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at the LDS Chapel, 1584 West 3200 South, Nibley, Utah on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am for those close friends and family who are invited. Out of respect to those attending services, please wear your mask and remember social distancing guidelines.

Thank you to all who were kind and cared for him. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.