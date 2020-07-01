Jean Peterson, 57, passed away June 21, 2020.

She was born July 14, 1962 in Brigham City, Utah to Carman and Ranae Wood. She graduated from McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona.

She married Eric Peterson April, 15, 2012 in Tucson, Arizona.

Jean worked at home to raise her three children and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a personal baker for her family. She adored her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jean is survived by her husband, Eric; sons, Joseph, Karl; daughter Tiffany; grandsons Logan, Jace, Carter, Clyde, Gentry, Ira, Clifton; and granddaughter Lucy.

Jean is a beautiful woman who gave all to her children. We love her and miss her till we meet again.

A private graveside service was held at the Howell Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.