John Perry Rees

March 29, 1937 – June 26, 2020 (age 73)

Our incredibly amazing husband, dad, Pa, grandpa, and great-grandpa went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Perry was born to Ruthvan LeRoy Rees and Ruby James Lofthouse on March 29, 1937 in Logan, Utah.

He graduated from North Cache in 1955. He married Doris Irene Groll in 1956. In this marriage they were blessed with 2 children, Brian and Desiree. He was drafted into the US Army in 1960.

He married Carole Lynn Kirkpatrick January 10, 1975. In this 45 year marriage they were blessed with 2 children, Jerri and Jody. They spent most of their lives in Bountiful, Utah. In 2000 they moved to Benson, Utah to help take care of his ailing mother.

Perry enjoyed driving semi trucks for 60+ years. He loved being behind the wheel. We as his children loved to listen to his road day and his time on the family farm.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Lynn; his children, Desiree (Gene) Ward, Jerri (Steve) Duncan, Jody (Heather) Rees; a sister, Clotelle (Max) Dahle; 8 grandkids and 3 great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris; son, Brian; grandson, Trevor; his parents; 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Due to COVID-19 a graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at the Logan City Cemetery.

