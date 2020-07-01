May 28, 1991 – June 22, 2020 (age 29)

Kade Robson Christiansen, 29, of Providence, Utah passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones following complications from a severe asthma attack.

Kade was welcomed into this world by Kara Robson Christiansen and David L. Christiansen on May 28, 1991, in Logan, Utah.

Kade grew up in Providence, Utah, where he attended Providence Elementary, Spring Creek Middle, South Cache, and Mountain Crest, graduating in 2009.

A bright, determined, but modest child, he often surprised the family with his accomplishments. One of which was becoming the Chess Champion of the 5th grade.

Kade learned anything he set his mind to and his talents were extensive. Although he refused piano lessons as a child, he later taught himself to play piano and guitar and played in several bands.

He loved snowboarding and could also master anything on wheels, from skateboards to unicycles. Kade played on several soccer teams where he made many lifelong friends with his teammates and their families. He also loved reading and especially loved the Harry Potter series.

He could build whatever caught his interest, from furniture to computers. He attended USU and Bridgerland Technical College in Computer Engineering.

Kade shared many special memories and moments with his siblings, Kolby, Karter and Kenedi. He had a unique bond with each of them. Kade and his family loved to travel, and the memories of their vacations together are more precious than ever. Kade loved his yearly family vacations to Snowbird and Panguitch, as well as camping trips with his dad and brothers. He loved other frequent trips to California, as well as vacations to Kentucky, Mexico, Hawaii, and Orlando.

Kade worked at various restaurants in Cache Valley. His outgoing, friendly personality made him a favorite server to guests, as well as creating lifelong friendships.

While working at Texas Roadhouse, he met Kayla, or as he called her “his Lala”. Together they created a beautiful life and welcomed their beautiful baby boy Kylo Haze on March 4, 2019. Kade adored Kylo and the bond they shared will continue to live on forever. Kade was an amazing and attentive father and he was always prepared with the best packed diaper bag.

The family had just recently moved to Slidell, Louisiana where Kade was following his dream of working in computer coding.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by the love of his life, Kayla Aleman Brockhaus and their beautiful son, Kylo Haze. Kade is also survived by his brothers Kolby (Megan) and Karter, his sister Kenedi, his grandparents, Mamie Christiansen, and Kent and Joan Robson. He is also survived by his nephews and niece (Jack, Henry, and Piper) and his furry companion Kayenne. He is preceded in death by his grandfather LaGrande Z. Christiansen.

Although our hearts are broken at this great loss, the family would like to express sincere thanks to the many people who have reached out and supported them at this time. Of note, we would like to thank Slidell Memorial’s doctors and caregivers, extended family and friends, and countless others who have sent love, thoughts, and prayers, and assistance to us at this time. Your kindness means more than words can express.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a GoFundMe benefiting Kayla and Kylo.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Hyrum Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Zoom recording will be available for friends and extended family to view after the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.